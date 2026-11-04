Ogden man sentenced to 15 years to life imprisonment in killing of his mother

Posted - Nov. 4, 2026 at 5:22 p.m.

Tim VandenackKSL
 
An Ogden man was sentenced to 15 years to life imprisonment in the 2025 killing of his mother.

An Ogden man was sentenced to 15 years to life imprisonment in the 2025 killing of his mother. (ALDECA studio, Shutterstock)

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OGDEN — An Ogden man faces up to life in prison for the 2025 killing of his mother.

Alec Conrad Martinez, 27, pleaded guilty, citing a mental condition, in 2nd District Court on July 16 to murder, a first-degree felony, as part of a plea deal. Judge Catherine Conklin sentenced him on Monday to 15 years to life in prison.

As part of the deal, the Weber County Attorney's Office dismissed a count Martinez faced of attempting to disarm a police officer of the official's taser, a third-degree felony, and use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors also agreed to postpone sentencing until terms of the statute governing pleas of guilt with a mental condition were met.

Dispatchers received a call for help on June 19 from Jennifer Martinez, 48, who screamed, "He has a knife!" and "Alec!" before the line went silent. Another man, ultimately identified as Martinez, subsequently called dispatchers, telling them, "I think I killed my mom," and also mentioning a knife.

On arriving at the scene in the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard, officers encountered Martinez with a bloody knife in one hand.

"After officers were able to secure the defendant, they then attended to a woman, later identified as the defendant's mother, who was on the front porch of the home with severe lacerations to her neck and hand," read the original charging papers. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

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