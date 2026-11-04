Wanted fugitive had 'exchange of gunfire' with police, court documents state

ERDA, Tooele County — Recently unsealed court documents state there was "an exchange of gunfire" with a wanted fugitive who was shot and killed by pursuing officers in October.

Justin Flanders, 41, was fatally wounded by police on state Route 138 near Sheep Lane outside of Erda on Oct. 14. Six officers from multiple agencies were placed on standard paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the police shooting.

On that day, around 1:45 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a request from a Pleasant Grove detective to help locate and arrest Flanders.

"Dispatch advised that Flanders was wanted in connection with felony domestic-violence charges and was considered possibly armed and dangerous," according to a recently unsealed search warrant affidavit.

In addition, Flanders had a warrant out for his arrest from the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole that was issued on Sept. 4 for allegedly absconding from parole.

"The warrant included caution indicators for weapons and drugs, required a mandatory appearance, and authorized no bail," the affidavit states.

Investigators tracked Flanders' cell phone and determined he was traveling west on I-80. Police say he was in a Ford F-350 pulling a camper trailer that may have been stolen and had stolen license plates, according to the affidavit.

Tooele County sheriff's deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol set up spike strips along I-80 as two unmarked police vehicles watched Flanders. Right before driving onto the spike strips, Flanders exited the freeway onto state Route 179, which turns into state Route 138.

"The pursuit continued onto state Route 179, where reported speeds ranged from approximately 65 to 80 mph and the vehicle moved back and forth between lanes," the affidavit states. "As the suspect vehicle fled westbound on state Route 138, a semi-truck pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on Sheep Lane and approaching the intersection with state Route 138.

"The suspect vehicle failed to maintain its westbound lane, crossed into the eastbound lane, and sideswiped the semi-truck," the affidavit continued. "Following the impact, the suspect vehicle and attached camper-trailer became (uncontrollable), departed the paved roadway on the south side of state Route 138, traveled down the gravel-covered shoulder, and entered the embankment."

After the vehicle came to a stop on the embankment, video recorded by other motorists shows Flanders got out of the truck and raised his arm toward the officers as if he was holding something. The affidavit states that, "Following the collision, an exchange of gunfire occurred between law enforcement officers and Flanders."

Flanders was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3 p.m.

Police have not confirmed whether Flanders fired any shots or even if he was armed. A critical incident team from an outside agency will turn over its findings to the Tooele County Attorney's Office, which will then decide whether officers were legally justified in using deadly force.