Lions linebacker Jack Campbell says he has full movement in lower body after suffering neck injury

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell said in a statement Wednesday that he has full movement in his lower body and is "continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body" days after he was carted off the field on a backboard during a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"That's good news. That's positive news," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We're all thankful for that."

Campbell suffered a neck injury early in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, where he has been recovering since his injury.

"I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic," Campbell said in a statement released by the team. "I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better."

Campbell was face down on the turf and not moving after hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto the cart to a round of applause. Detroit's entire team and most of the coaching staff surrounded the cart.

The former Iowa star was drafted by the Lions with the 18th overall pick in 2023. Last season, Campbell was an All-Pro selection after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

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