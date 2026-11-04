Browns QB Watson enters concussion protocol after symptoms surfaced, Sanders could go against Saints

Posted - Nov. 4, 2026 at 9:06 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) loses the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Patrick Queen (6) and Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) loses the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Patrick Queen (6) and Alex Highsmith (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

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BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been placed in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday night.

If Watson is not cleared in time for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Shedeur Sanders would get his first start of the season.

Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first quarter of last week's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The independent certified athletic trainer watching the game from the press box called down to the Browns sideline and Watson was given a gameday concussion evaluation and cleared by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

The 10-year veteran returned to the game and completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards, his second straight 300-yard game.

The Browns said Wednesday morning that Watson received evaluations after Sunday's game and Monday morning. He was cleared after showing no symptoms. Watson told the medical staff Tuesday morning he began experiencing symptoms Monday night when he was placed in the concussion protocol.

Sanders was in for four plays against the Steelers, and completed both of his passes for 2 yards. He started the final seven games of his rookie season last year, going 3-4 with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

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