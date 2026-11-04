Stefanski prepares Falcons for Bengals' offense in Madrid after struggles in the rain in Florida

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MADRID — Last week, it was bad weather. This time, it will be Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's red-hot offense.

Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski expects a different kind of challenge when his team takes on the Bengals in Madrid on Sunday, after struggling in heavy rain in Florida last week.

The Falcons looked dismal in a 16-0 loss at Tampa Bay as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions and the Buccaneers dominated despite having no completions.

"This league is so unique in that week-to-week the challenges are different," Stefanski said. "So obviously the challenges of last week were last week and I don't expect those same challenges.

"But, listen, it's just a different deal when you go up against Joe Burrow and this offense and what they're capable of doing and how they play. It's definitely one that you have to be prepared for and it's why we're working so hard."

Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score in overtime as the Bengals rallied for a 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans at home last week. He threw for 462 yards in his second 400-yard game this season.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins topped 100 receiving yards in the same game for the fourth time since 2021. Higgins had 10 receptions for 155 yards and two TDs and Chase added 11 catches for 141 yards and a score.

"Outstanding players," Stefanski said. "Having two wide receiver playmakers like they have, I don't know if anybody in the league has guys like that. They challenge you in a bunch of different ways, both schematically and just the players, these are outstanding skill players that they have."

Safety Xavier Watts said it would be a good opportunity for the defense to rebound after a "weird game" last week that left the team with "a chip on our shoulder."

"Joe Burrow is a great quarterback, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are great receivers," Watts said. "You just limit their explosive plays. They're an explosive offense, and that's the thing with defense, just kind of limit their explosives and like I said, try to get takeaways and throw them off their rhythm."

Stefanski said it's a chance for the Falcons' offense to rebound as well after the shutout against the Buccaneers.

"Obviously, offensively, we're excited about getting back to who we are. We're so excited about getting back being who we always are," he said.

"I feel very strongly about the players we have. I feel really strong about the coaches we have, and I think it's a matter of continuing to each week, trying to get a little bit better each week, that gives us a chance."

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