Ravens down to 3rd QB after Lamar Jackson ruled out with right thumb injury; Huntley hurts toe

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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out after hurting the thumb on his right throwing hand on Baltimore's first offensive snap against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

And the Ravens were down to third-string quarterback, rookie Joe Fagnano, with backup Tyler Huntley ruled out after hurting his toe early in the second quarter.

Jackson was hurt in his first start after missing three games with an ankle injury, and while dropping back and bouncing a pass attempt to Zay Flowers. Jackson was unable to finish his follow-through as his right hand struck pass rusher Greg Rousseau's arm.

Jackson immediately began heading off the field and appeared to point to his thumb before taking a knee before reaching the sideline. He was immediately escorted up the tunnel with backup Huntley taking over.

After initially listing Jackson as questionable, the Ravens listed him as out before the first quarter ended.

Huntley appeared to get hurt when he was sacked by safety Cole Bishop and fumbled on third-and-8 at the Baltimore 40.

The Ravens listed Huntley's return as questionable, before ruling him out to start the third quarter.

Fagnano, an undrafted rookie out of Connecticut, made his NFL debut in taking over the next series as Baltimore's emergency backup. He completed his first two passes for 28 yards.

Baltimore (4-3) went 1-2 in Jackson's absence in a stretch in which the Ravens offensive production drastically dropped off under Huntley. Baltimore scored 63 fewer points and averaged 3 fewer yards per play in the past three games as opposed to the first three under Jackson.

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