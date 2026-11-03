Busy drop boxes, Election Day rush keeps county election workers moving

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LOGAN — Election Day brought a steady flow of ballots to drop boxes across Cache County Tuesday, as election workers also prepared for a rush of in-person voters as polls neared closing time.

Cache County Clerk Bryson J. Behm said the drop boxes had been especially busy throughout the day, with in-person voting picking up at the Cache County Fairgrounds.

"It's been really busy for us. Our drop boxes have been really, really busy, and we're just hitting the big rush right now at our in-person voting down at the fairgrounds," Behm said. He added that about 600 voters had voted in person by the time of the afternoon interview, with more expected as the evening continued.

The activity was also noticeable at one of the county's ballot drop-off locations around lunchtime, where voters arrived both by car and on foot to turn in their ballots.

Maren Barney said she was encouraged by the turnout.

"It's been pretty busy, like here. I'm really happy with the turnout. And to see how many people are out and voting and using their voice. It's really good to see," she said.

Vicki Nartker said she and her household had taken time to research the candidates and issues before casting their ballots.

"We took time to look up the issues and read about them and the candidates, so that we could make a conscientious decision on who we wanted and what we wanted," she said.

A ballot drop box in River Heights in Cache County. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

The same was true in Salt Lake County, where Melissa Christensen thought she wouldn't have time to cast her vote Tuesday after work.

"I was wanting to make sure my voice was heard and his voice, because there's a lot of disgruntled people in America right now. And things need to change," she told KSL. "And I wanted to be able to put my opinion in, because that's really the only thing we can do. You know, we can go on Facebook and put things on all day, but unless we come here and do what we're supposed to do, things don't change."

She made sure her vote was recorded correctly at the polls before she left.

When Veda Parker arrived at her Salt Lake City polling location to vote, she said the line was out the door and onto the street. She ended up going to the county building to avoid standing in the cold weather outside and said the process was slick.

Ballot counting underway after polls close

Election workers at the Cache County Ballot Processing Center were preparing to handle the final ballots as Election Day activity continued.

Polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, after which workers would collect ballots and bring them to the county's ballot processing center to be tallied. Behm said election results were expected to be available around 8:30 p.m.

Voters can follow the results through the Cache County website or the state's election results website.

Contributing: Shelby Lofton