Republicans Kaufusi, Spencer lead Utah County Commission election

PROVO — Two of the three Utah County Commission seats were up for grabs in this election, creating the possibility of change in the state's second-most-populated county. But Republicans still came out on top in every countywide race for the predominantly red county.

Former Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi clinched a victory in the primaries earlier this year for County Commissioner Seat A. She faced off against Jacob D. Oaks, who is running as an Independent American, and Jeanne Marie Bowen, a Democrat, for the general election.

Preliminary results as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday showed Kaufusi taking a clear lead, with 61.65% of the vote, or 57,205. Bowen trailed behind at just over 30% with 28,732 votes. Oaks garnered only 7.4% or 6,849 votes.

Former Orem City Councilman David Spencer came out on top in the primary election for County Commissioner Seat B and also appeared to take the lead in the general election with almost 56% of the votes, or 51,680.

His opponents were Democrat J. Allen and Forward candidate David Hinckley, who got 34.7% and 9.3%, respectively.

Another countywide race many had their eyes on was for county clerk. Current clerk Aaron Davidson lost his reelection campaign in the Republican primary after facing some backlash earlier this year.

Former Congress legislative aide and lawyer Corey Astill won the Republican primary, making him a GOP contender against Forward Party candidate Russ J Rampton, a supervisor in the Marriage License and Passport office in Utah County.

Astill garnered 67.8% of the votes, or 59,019. Rampton trailed with less than half the votes Astill got, clinching just 32.2% of the vote.

For county auditor, Republican Gina Tanner ran against Independent American candidate and certified public accountant Hans V. Andersen. Tanner, the current budget manager for the County Auditor's Office, garnered a whopping 73.7% of the vote compared to Andersen's 26.3%.

Republican incumbents Sheriff Mike Smith and County Attorney Jeff Gray ran uncontested for reelection.

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