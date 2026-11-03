Kennedy leads Larsen in Utah's 4th Congressional District

Posted - Nov. 3, 2026 at 11:29 p.m.

Logan StefanichKSL
 
Republican Mike Kennedy participates in a debate with Democrat Jonny Larsen at Snow College in Ephraim on Oct. 8.

Republican Mike Kennedy participates in a debate with Democrat Jonny Larsen at Snow College in Ephraim on Oct. 8. (Trent Nelson)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, is looking to survive a challenge from Democrat Johnny Larsen in the 4th Congressional District race, according to the Associated Press.

Preliminary election results released Tuesday night show Kennedy received 52.4% of the vote so far compared to Larsen's 41.1%.

Both candidates faced questions related to rising prices and the war in Iran, among other topics, while on the campaign trail.

Larsen, a Marine veteran and political newcomer, tried to appeal to Republican voters by pitching himself as a moderate, "blue dog" Democrat.

Kennedy, on the other hand, leaned on his record in Congress and repeatedly touted conservative arguments for a smaller federal government, calling for "making Washington smaller and Utah stronger."

"We're proud of the work that we can do," Kennedy told reporters after debating Larsen in October. "We're happy to take good ideas from wherever we can get them, and I think that's something that resonates with the people of Utah."

Click here for more U.S. and Utah election results.

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