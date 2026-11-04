Rural Utah gets federal funding for health care

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly $196 million was earmarked for health care in rural Utah by the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" in 2025, and state officials now report that they have distributed most of the funds.

Funding was announced more than a year ago, but each state receiving money from the Rural Health Transformation Program had to show how it would be used within parameters set up by the law.

After having done that, state officials said the money is headed to those projects.

The $195.7 million will help rural hospitals and clinics, expand telehealth services, boost resources for emergency medical services and support efforts to recruit and keep health care workers in rural communities.