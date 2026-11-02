Roy High School evacuates after pieces of detonated flash bang device found in parking lot

Updated - Nov. 2, 2026 at 9:23 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 2, 2026 at 9:23 a.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
Roy High School in Roy is pictured on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Students at Roy High School were evacuated on Monday when pieces of a detonated flash bang device were found in the bus parking lot.

Roy High School in Roy is pictured on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Students at Roy High School were evacuated on Monday when pieces of a detonated flash bang device were found in the bus parking lot. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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ROY — Students at Roy High School were evacuated after pieces of a "detonated flash bang device" were found in the bus parking lot at the school on Monday morning.

Students were evacuated around 7 a.m. and were then kept at a safe location until the building was cleared, according to Weber School District Public Information Officer Lane Findlay.

"Law enforcement officers with specialized K-9 units are searching the building," Findlay said. "We do not believe there is any danger to staff or students, but we want to make sure there are no other devices at the school."

A flash bang is a nonlethal explosive that causes a bright flash and loud sound, according to Findlay.

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