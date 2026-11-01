Mass shooting after Alabama football game leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 4:34 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 

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BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting just outside Legion Field after the annual 'Magic City Classic' football game on Saturday night, police in Birmingham, Ala., said.

Michael Pickett, chief of the Birmingham Police Department, said most spectators and families had left the stadium property after the game, but the shooting happened nearby, where vendors were set up along Graymont Avenue.

He said he was "very grateful that more people weren't injured."

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman said one person had been detained and transported to police headquarters for questioning, and "multiple weapons" had been found and secured.

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