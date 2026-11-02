Saratoga Springs man arrested following 3½ hour standoff with police

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested following a 3½ hour standoff with police and is accused of assaulting his wife and throwing things at officers who were trying to arrest him.

David G. Logsdon, 46, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of assault on a police officer, aggravated assault, causing property damage, domestic violence in the presence of a child, carrying a weapon while under the influence, making a threat of violence and public intoxication.

On Saturday night, Logsdon's wife called police claiming Logsdon "was armed with a gun and had pointed it at his head," according to police booking affidavit. "She disclosed that David had pulled a firearm out and had loaded it, pointing it at the victim and stating he would kill the victim and then kill himself. This occurred in the home where a 20-month-old juvenile was also located."

Officers responding to the scene located Logsdon's wife "several blocks" away from her home and interviewed her. Additional officers keeping watch outside Logsdon's house "believed they could hear gunshots coming from inside the home," the affidavit states. "An immediate action team was formed to go inside and retrieve the child victim from the basement. Officers did so without incident."

After the child was removed from the home, David went to a top-floor window "and began throwing objects outside and verbally challenging officers to come and get him. These objects included a computer monitor, several glass alcohol bottles, and several books. This behavior continued to happen throughout the standoff, and several times nearly struck officers," according to the affidavit.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office and Lehi police were called to assist. An armored vehicle was also deployed to the rear of the home, the affidavit states.

"Over the course of 3 1/2 hours, David was given numerous commands and opportunities to surrender and failed to do so. After repeated attempts at a peaceful resolution, the decision was made to introduce less-than-lethal chemical munitions into the room where David was situated," police wrote in their affidavit.

After several minutes and additional less-lethal rounds shot into the home, Logsdon came out of the house and was arrested. He was treated on scene for cuts to his arm, including officers applying a tourniquet. Logsdon was then taken to a local hospital before being booked into jail.