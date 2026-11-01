Locals in the NFL: Tyler Allgeier delivers one of best all-around performance of career

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Allgeier delivered the best all-around performance of his career when the Arizona Cardinals needed it most.

With fellow running backs Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight sidelined by injuries, Allgeier rushed for a career-high 147 yards and added 44 receiving yards in Arizona's 33-30 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The former BYU running back finished with a career-high 191 yards from scrimmage, helping the Cardinals erase a double-digit deficit and earn their third win of the season.

The performance gave Arizona more than a replacement option in a depleted backfield. Allgeier became the engine of the Cardinals' comeback, using a mix of power, patience and breakaway speed to carry the offense through the second half and into overtime.

Allgeier crossed the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time this season and did most of his damage after halftime.

His breakout moment came when he took a handoff, slipped through traffic near the line of scrimmage and followed a downfield block from former Brighton High standout Simi Fehoko for a career-long 63-yard touchdown run. The run alone surpassed Allgeier's previous single-game season high of 61 yards from scrimmage.

Tyler Allgeier breaks free for a 63-yard rushing TD! AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PuMUPt7CLa — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

After Dallas pushed its lead to 24-10, Allgeier helped answer on Arizona's next possession. He opened the drive with a 52-yard run, then caught a 17-yard pass to set up first-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

On third-and-goal, Gardner Minshew II found Allgeier out of the backfield. Allgeier fought through two Dallas defenders and stretched the ball across the goal line before hitting the turf, pulling Arizona back into the game.

What an effort from Tyler Allgeier to cross the goal line. AZvsDAL on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/k0KhLaXZMd — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

The Cardinals' comeback came down to their final drive of regulation.

Allgeier helped get it started with a 14-yard reception on the first play of the possession and added another catch as Arizona moved into position to tie the game at 30 and force overtime.

He remained central to the offense in the extra period, carrying five times for 19 yards to help set up the game-winning field goal.

By the end of the afternoon, Allgeier had turned an injury-driven opportunity into the most productive game of his career. For a Cardinals team searching for answers, his 191-yard performance helped change the game — and may have changed the shape of Arizona's backfield moving forward.

Arizona Cardinals (3-5)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had 11 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown on offense

Reserve running back had 11 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver caught one pass for 17 yards and had made one tackle on special teams

Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

No locals on the active roster

Baltimore Ravens (4-4)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Backup quarterback entered game after starter Lamar Jackson was injured. Huntley completed 2-of-4 passes for no gain before exiting and later being ruled OUT with a toe injury.

#TylerHuntley @Ravens By video, right turf toe #3 QB now in #BALvsBUF https://t.co/awaytq8Ym7 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 1, 2026

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded two tackles and a strip sack on defense

Starting safety recorded two tackles and a strip sack on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end led Bills with four catches for 86 yards and a late touchdown on offense

Starting tight end led Bills with four catches for 86 yards and a late touchdown on offense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end caught one pass for seven yards on offense

Cole Bishop knocks the ball loose and the Bills recover! BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tAow3wWxdy — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Josh Allen. Dalton Kincaid. All Buffalo in this one. BALvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/StHo4EOPvC — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Tennessee Titans (1-7)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had three tackles on defense

Starting linebacker had three tackles on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety played two snaps on defense

Reserve safety played two snaps on defense Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Cincinnati Bengals (5-2)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3

Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for an average of 39.5 yards.

Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker had one tackle on defense

Linebacker had one tackle on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back played only on special teams

Detroit Lions (5-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried 11 times for 65 yards, caught one pass for five yards on offense

Las Vegas Raiders (4-4)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Made his only field goal attempt from 53 yards. Went 5 for 5 on extra point attempts

Made his only field goal attempt from 53 yards. Went 5 for 5 on extra point attempts Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had one tackle on defense

Starting cornerback had one tackle on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Reserve guard did not play a snap on offense

New York Jets (2-6)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver was inactive for Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 17 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown. He caught one pass for no gain

Jaylen Warren just went 51 yards on 3rd and 13 😳 CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YD1Naon9lN — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Cleveland Browns (5-3)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tight end played only on special teams

Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

No locals on the active roster

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve safety had one tackle while playing mostly on special teams Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had one tackle on defense

Indianapolis Colts (2-6)

No locals on the active roster

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)

No locals on the active roster

Los Angeles Chargers (0-7)

No locals on the active roster

Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught a game-high 11 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown on offense

Puka Nacua finds his way to the end zone for a TD 🔥 LACvsLAR on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rYQeocKgJN — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Reserve tackle did not play a snap on offense

Reserve tackle did not play a snap on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver caught one pass for four yards on offense

Reserve receiver caught one pass for four yards on offense Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles and knocked down one pass on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles and knocked down one pass on defense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled six tackles on defense

Denver Broncos (6 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: On injured reserve this week with an ankle injury

On injured reserve this week with an ankle injury Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 8

Inactive for Week 8 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

New England Patriots (5-3)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve tackle played five snaps on offense

Reserve tackle played five snaps on offense Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, and half a sack on defense

Starting linebacker had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, and half a sack on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played seven snaps on offense

Reserve tight end played seven snaps on offense Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted three times for an average of 45.7 yards. Pinned two kicks inside the 20-yard line

Miami Dolphins (1-6)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety played one snap on defense

Philadelphia Eagles (2-5)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve wide receiver and kick-return specialist was inactive for Sunday Night Football

Washington Commanders (1-4-1)