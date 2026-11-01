Lions All-Pro LB Jack Campbell carted off field, evaluated for neck injury at hospital

Updated - Nov. 1, 2026 at 2:07 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 1:49 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) lies injured against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) lies injured against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

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DETROIT — Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field early in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Campbell was face down on the turf and was not moving after hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson for his third tackle of the game. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto a court to a round of applause.

Detroit's entire team and most of the coaching staff surrounded the cart before it transported Campbell off the field for further evaluation.

The former Iowa star was drafted by the Lions with No. 18 overall pick in 2023. Last season, Campbell was an All-Pro selection after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Lions signed Campbell last May to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

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