Jayden Daniels throws TD pass and Commanders shut out Eagles over final 3 quarters of 27-10 win

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 9:43 p.m.

Andrew GillisAssociated Press
 
Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after they teamed up on a touchdown pass play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) celebrates with quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after they teamed up on a touchdown pass play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

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LANDOVER, Md. — Jayden Daniels threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, and the Washington Commanders shut out the Philadelphia Eagles over the final three quarters of a 27-10 victory on Sunday night.

Washington (2-4-1) picked up its first win in more than a month while sending Philadelphia (2-6) to its sixth straight loss, and Daniels won as a starter for the first time since beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 5, 2025.

The Commanders sacked Tanner McKee five times and intercepted him once while holding the Eagles to 268 yards — just 199 before the meaningless final drive.

In his third start of the season in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, McKee threw for 212 yards without a touchdown.

Saquon Barkley rushed for a touchdown for the Eagles but was held to 30 yards on 13 carries. Philadelphia finished with 91 yards rushing.

Both teams committed costly penalties. The Eagles' Jake Elliott made a field goal to cut Washington's lead to three points in the fourth quarter, but he had to try again because of an illegal formation penalty and missed from 41 yards.

Drew Stevens kicked four field goals for Washington, including a 56-yarder late in the first quarter. Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter that tied it at 10-all, and Washington led 13-10 at halftime.

The Commanders had a sloppy first few drives. Stevens missed his first field goal attempt, from 55 yards, and Chig Okonkwo lost a fumble.

Barkley's 3-yard touchdown run put Philadelphia ahead 10-0 in the first quarter.

On Washington's final drive of the first half, Daniels took a hard hit and was slow to get to his feet, but he stayed in the game as the Commanders finished with 27 unanswered points.

The Commanders remain in the hunt in a weak NFC East, two games behind the first-place New York Giants, despite opening the season with just one win in their first six games.

Eagles: Safety Michael Carter suffered an abdominal injury.

Commanders: Running back Jeremy McNichols limped to the locker room in the second half with a left foot injury.

Eagles: Host the Giants next Sunday.

Commanders: Host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here

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