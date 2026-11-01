1 dead, another injured in off-road vehicle crash

SPRINGVILLE — A man died, and a woman was injured Saturday night when the side-by-side they were in crashed in an area above Hobble Creek Canyon.

The man and woman were the only two in the vehicle, which rolled just before 9 p.m. in the Strawberry Ridge area, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond.

The man in his 40s died from his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Ormond said.

Investigators were still investigating the cause of the crash on Sunday.

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