1 dead, another injured in off-road vehicle crash

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 6:24 p.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
A man died and a woman was injured in a side-by-side rollover accident in Utah County on Saturday night.

A man died and a woman was injured in a side-by-side rollover accident in Utah County on Saturday night. (photokup, Shutterstock)

Save Story

SPRINGVILLE — A man died, and a woman was injured Saturday night when the side-by-side they were in crashed in an area above Hobble Creek Canyon.

The man and woman were the only two in the vehicle, which rolled just before 9 p.m. in the Strawberry Ridge area, according to Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond.

The man in his 40s died from his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Ormond said.

Investigators were still investigating the cause of the crash on Sunday.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Utah CountyPolice & CourtsUtah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  