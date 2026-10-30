Panthers fire defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero following 27-19 loss to the Packers

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley on Friday following the team's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Evero is the first NFL coordinator to be fired the season.

Carolina (3-4) entered the week ranked 22nd in overall defense and last in the league against the run.

The Evero firing is the first major coaching move by Dave Canales since he took over as head coach in 2024.

Evero was hired by Carolina in 2023, one year before Canales took over as head coach. The Panthers finished last in the league in defense and points allowed in 2024. Carolina improved to 16th in the league in defense last season and 15th in points allowed.

Green Bay's Jordan Love was 30 of 41 passing for 288 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win over Carolina. It hasn't helped that the Panthers have played the last few games without starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Backup cornerback Akayleb Evans joined them on injured reserve earlier this week.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan announced in January that the team signed Evero to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Carolina's run defense has struggled under Evero, who ran a mix of a 3-4 and 4-3 base defensive scheme.

Evero's defenses have surrendered a whopping 12 games of 200 yards or more rushing yards since 2024, by far the most in the league during the span. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are the next closest, both allowing six 200-yard games during that span.

The Panthers allowed 291 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears 258 yards rushing and three TDs in a defeat to Tampa Bay last week.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will call the defensive plays, according to the Panthers.

Wash joined Carolina's staff in 2023 and has 31 years of coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL. He spent five seasons serving as the defensive coordinator for Jacksonville. The Jaguars had the second-ranked defense in the league in 2017 under Wash and advanced to the AFC Championship game.

Outside linebackers coach/run game specialist AC Carter's responsibilities will expand to include coaching the defensive line, the Panthers announced. Also, secondary coach Renaldo Hill will continue to oversee the defensive backs.

Coach Dave Canales is expected to address the moves later Friday.

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