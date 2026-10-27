Giants won't alter trade deadline strategy with RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. on IR

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Oct 27 (Field Level Media) - The New York Giants placed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday ​with a hamstring injury.

Tracy sustained the injury during the second quarter of New York's 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The move will sideline Tracy for at least four ‌games for the Giants (4-2-1), who will return from their bye week to visit the reeling Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 8. Schoen said the ⁠injury is not considered season-ending, but the Giants ​did sign former Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers off ⁠the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.

Tracy, 26, has rushed 19 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns ‌this season. He has rushed ‌for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns in 39 career games (23 starts) with New York ⁠since being drafted in the fifth round in 2024.

With Tracy sidelined, ⁠Devin Singletary likely will receive a few more carries as he backs up Cam Skattebo in the backfield. The Giants also have Phil Mafah on their practice squad, so Schoen said Tracy's injury does not change the team's approach to the trade deadline.

Without fourth- or fifth-round picks in next year's draft, Schoen said that could factor into players the team might be interested in at ‌various positions ahead of the trade deadline.

"It's easy to say, 'go sign X, ​Y, and Z position,' but if a team's really not ready to get rid of somebody where they're asking too much, it doesn't match up with where you see the value, then it doesn't make sense to do it," Schoen said.

"We're going to look at all the options that are available. And there's certain teams that have already started some trades and we've been in contact with those teams and have a pretty good idea of who may or may not be available. ​And again, it's got to make sense, short-term and long-term, when you make those moves."

The Giants parted with next year's fourth-round ‌selection as part ‌of a package ⁠of picks sent to Cleveland to move up to draft wide receiver Malachi Fields. The fifth-rounder was sent to Minnesota to acquire quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

"The utilization of those draft picks that we gave up to get those two players, we're happy we have them," Schoen said. "There are always options to regain capital down the ‌road.

"If it makes sense right now ​for us to do something in the short-term and long-term, ‌we're going to look at ⁠any opportunity that we ​can to upgrade the roster. And, again, there's avenues that we can try to recoup draft picks down the ​road."

(--Field Level Media)