Jake Bates kicks 22-yard FG as time expires to give Lions 20-17 win over Packers

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DETROIT — Jake Bates made a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give the Detroit Lions a 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Lions (4-2) have won two straight for the first time this season, putting them in third place in the NFC North behind Minnesota (6-0) and Chicago (5-2).

The Packers (4-3) had a three-game winning streak stopped and dropped to last place in the NFC North, likely lamenting a lot of penalties that went against them. The AFC North also has all four teams with winning records.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell, who is known for being aggressive, seemed to make a reckless decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his 24 with just under 5 minutes to play. Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped for no gain, but the curious choice didn't backfire.

One play after Jordan Love put a pass on Josh Jacobs' hands for an incompletion that landed in in the end zone, rookie Trey Smack missed a 35-yard field goal after D.J. Wonnum got a finger on the kick. Smack missed from 26 in the first half.

With a chance to drive for a winning score, Goff connected with Sam LaPorta on an 18 -yard pass and Karl Brooks was called for a late hit on the quarterback gave Detroit the ball at the Green Bay 45.

Gibbs had a 15-yard run and Brooks was called for being offside on third-and-5, giving Detroit a first down at the Packers 15.

Gibbs could have run for a touchdown on two runs because Green Bay didn't want to tackle him, hoping to get the ball back. The running back wisely went down, allowing Bates' winning kick to come on the final play.

The Lions entered the game with only one turnover and lost two fumbles that took away chances for them to add to three-point leads late in the first half and early in the third quarter. The second turnover set up Love's 25-yard touchdown pass to Jacobs for a 14-10 Green Bay lead.

Detroit retook the lead on the ensuing drive on Goff's 10-yard touchdown pass to Williams, who had two touchdown receptions for a second straight week.

The Lions missed another opportunity to add to a three-point lead when Campbell went for it on fourth-and-5 from the Green Bay 6 late in the third and Goff threw an incomplete pass.

Jacobs made his season debut less than a week after the three-time Pro Bowl running back was removed from the commissioner's exempt list for pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a May altercation with his then-girlfriend. He had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and 11 carries for 36 yards.

Packers: Starting C Sean Rhyan (ankle) and backup Jacob Monk (quad) were injured, putting second-year lineman John Williams in the game to snap for his first career appearance on offense.

Lions: C Cade Mays made his Detroit debut after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He injured a wrist in training camp. ... Oft-injured CB Ennis Rakestraw (ankle) was hurt during the game.

Packers: Host Carolina on Thursday night.

Lions: Host the undefeated Vikings on Sunday.

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