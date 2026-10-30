Driver critically injured after semi-truck veers off road on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon

Posted - Oct. 30, 2026 at 7:55 p.m.

Alex TumalipKSL
 
A semi-truck driver is critically injured after the vehicle veered off the road on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon on Friday night.

A semi-truck driver is critically injured after the vehicle veered off the road on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon on Friday night. (KSL)

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SOUTH SALT LAKE — A semi-truck driver is critically injured after the vehicle veered off the road on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon on Friday night.

The semitruck went over the embankment near the mouth of the canyon at approximately 7:12 p.m., and went off the road about 30 to 70 feet, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Kate Van Roosendaal said.

No other information about the driver or the incident was immediately available.

This story will be updated. To receive updates on this story, please select Follow This Story while viewing in the KSL app.

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