Driver critically injured after semi-truck veers off road on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A semi-truck driver is critically injured after the vehicle veered off the road on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon on Friday night.

The semitruck went over the embankment near the mouth of the canyon at approximately 7:12 p.m., and went off the road about 30 to 70 feet, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Kate Van Roosendaal said.

No other information about the driver or the incident was immediately available.

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