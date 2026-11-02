Registration opens for Tabernacle Choir's Christmas Concert tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — Registration is now available for tickets to the 2026 Christmas Concert for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square on Dec. 17, 18 and 19, which will be distributed through a random selection process.

"The choir's objective is to celebrate the life and birth of Jesus Christ. There's no better way to celebrate Christmas (than) with the music that reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas," choir president Michael O. Leavitt said in a statement.

Tickets for the three concerts are limited to four per household. People can register for tickets until Nov. 15 on the choir's website, and tickets will be distributed to those selected by Dec. 1.

Tickets are required for admission to the concert, although a standby line will start at 6:30 p.m., 90 minutes before the concert begins at 8 p.m. Attendance is limited to those who are at least 8 years old.

For the Christmas-themed "Music & the Spoken Word" performance, tickets can be reserved on TempleSquare.org or the Temple Square app. It will be at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Conference Center.

Last year's Christmas concert will be aired on PBS on Dec. 14 and 24. It is titled "Peace on Earth: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" and features Broadway couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus. The concert will also be available between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day on the PBS app and YouTube and will air on BYUtv.

The CD and DVD versions of the concert will go on sale on Nov. 6.

There are 360 volunteers singing in the choir, and 200 in the symphony orchestra, who share music and faith around the world.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will also be featured in "The Light of Christmas" holiday special, which will air on Dec. 17 on the CW Network. The program will also have performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Neal McDonough, Megan Hilty and Michael Maliakel.

After Christmas, the choir's Dec. 26 performance at the Hollywood Bowl will be included in a "Voices of Hope" event airing on CBS.