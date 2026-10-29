8 new hymns make 90 in 'Hymns for Home and Church' as cover is released, printing begins

Posted - Oct. 29, 2026 at 1:35 p.m.

Emily AshcraftKSL
 
The cover of "Hymns for Home and Church" was included in the church newsroom statement on Thursday announcing eight new hymns.

The cover of "Hymns for Home and Church" was included in the church newsroom statement on Thursday announcing eight new hymns. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced eight new hymns that will be in its future hymnbook "Hymns for Home and Church" on Thursday, along with the book's cover.

It also said printing is already underway for the new hymnbook with a total of 394 hymns and children's songs in the printed edition, up from an estimated 375. In this newest batch of songs, 90 are public.

The new list includes two "beloved Christian hymns," the church statement said — "Be Thou My Vision" and "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" — along with multiple hymns that will likely be new to many members.

The hymns in Thursday's batch include:

  • "Be Thou My Vision"
  • "Our Savior Brings Us Joy"
  • "Jesus Is the Strength of Youth"
  • "How I Love the House of God"
  • "God's Armor"
  • "Seek Peace"
  • "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"
  • "A Quiet Night"

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