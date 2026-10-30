Woman sentenced to probation after driving semitruck recklessly on I-15

NEPHI — An Illinois woman who police said was driving a semi "all over" I-15 without a license, including on the shoulder, was ordered to spend two years on probation and could be deported.

Irune Alonso Heredia, 35, was sentenced to a year in jail, but 4th District Judge Shawn Howell suspended that sentence, instead ordering probation. He gave credit for the 15 days Heredia spent in jail.

The judge also ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine and complete a driving course.

Court records said she is "most likely being deported by ICE."

Heredia pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to reckless endangerment, reduced from a third-degree felony to a class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that also dismissed a charge for driving without a commercial driver's license, a class C misdemeanor.

The trooper who pulled her over on Sept. 21 said in the arrest affidavit that she "very angrily" asked why she was pulled over, and he told her that "multiple people called in saying she was driving recklessly."

He said he asked Heredia to move further off the highway, as she stopped while still on the white traffic line.

The booking affidavit said her license was "disqualified," and dashcam video — which Heredia told the trooper he could review — showed her getting too close to a vehicle in front of her and then passing on the freeway's right shoulder while honking.