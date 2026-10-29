Utah State University's new live mascot to bring additional Aggie spirit

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LOGAN — Utah State University has a new mascot, but this one is live. "Thistle," a Scottish Highland steer, is taking on the role of the university's live mascot, adding another way to build Aggie spirit across campus and throughout the state.

With his shaggy coat, Thistle brings a new look to the university's traditions. He's expected to appear at athletic events, community events and other university activities, while also helping connect the university with children through educational experiences.

"Create excitement for not only athletic events, but also for community events. We have ties to agriculture as the land grant university, so anything that can be applied to that, he will be a model or a role model for the university," said Brett Bowman, a lecturer in USU's Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences.

Thistle will certainly be popular with the young Aggie fans.

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"I think the kids are going to adore Thistle. They're going to want to love on him. Give him the loves, give him kisses," said Alexis Carroll, an inaugural handler with USU's Highland Ambassador Program. She is among the first handlers who will work with the steers and watch them grow and develop.

"It is a great opportunity to be one of the first handlers. We get to see them from day one and watch them grow over time, and watch the characteristics and personality build over time as well," said Carroll.

And yes, steers, plural. There are actually two identical steers that will take on the role of Thistle. The handlers said each thrives better when they have a buddy.

A new addition, not a replacement

Thistle isn't the first live animal to represent the Aggies. In 1976, USU had Gus the Bull. His name was an acronym for "Go Utah State."

Meet "Thistle," the new live mascot for Utah State University, with the name inspired by the university's iconic fight song and anthem, "The Scotsman." (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

The question everybody wants to know is: How does Thistle, as the live mascot, get along with Big Blue?

"We're not doing away with Big Blue. This is just an added component to create spirit and excitement for all aspects of Utah State University," Bowman said.

Inspired by "The Scotsman"

The name Thistle is inspired by Utah State University's iconic fight song and anthem, "The Scotsman."

Thistle will also be part of a launch this coming Friday for a new limited-release Aggie Ice Cream flavor, yet to be announced.