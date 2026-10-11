Locals in the NFL: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley delivers statement win for Ravens

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley looked hesitant early in his first start of the year. By the end, he looked a lot like the MVP he replaced.

Huntley completed his final 11 passes and powered across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 30-23 prime-time win over the Atlanta Falcons.

For a Ravens team trying to prove it belongs among the AFC's Super Bowl contenders, the win was more than a survival act. Baltimore needed its backup quarterback to stabilize the offense, create late magic and finish a game that appeared to be slipping away. Huntley did all three, turning a slow start into one of the most important performances of the Ravens' season.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS!!!! SNOOP SCORES ON THE SNEAK!!!! Tune in on NBC!!! https://t.co/gXCy7TPNxS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2026

Baltimore took the opening kickoff and leaned heavily on its rushing attack during a 10-play drive that ended with a field goal. Huntley completed one of his first three passes, including a would-be touchdown that skipped through the hands of tight end Mark Andrews.

Huntley remained relatively quiet until the final 90 seconds of the first half, when a quarterback sneak turned into a 15-yard gain that allowed Baltimore to use its timeouts and work the clock.

A Snoop sneak went for a lot more 😅 @BALvsATL on NBC/Peacock Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Ou7jKiHQLU — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

The seventh-year quarterback completed five passes on the drive, but the Ravens settled for a 51-yard field goal and trailed 16-9 at halftime.

Backup running back Justice Hill broke free for a 47-yard gain on Baltimore's first drive of the second half, setting the Ravens up in the red zone. Two plays later, Huntley found Derrick Henry in the flat for an 18-yard touchdown.

It was just the sixth receiving score among Henry's 135 career touchdowns, tying Huntley to a small piece of the Hall of Fame-bound running back's storied career.

Derrick Henry with the catch, the stiff arm, and the score 💪 https://t.co/xaCOIi2vFm — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

Baltimore followed with back-to-back three-and-outs as Atlanta pushed its lead to 23-15 with 2:31 remaining.

That is when Huntley's frenetic play became an asset.

His scramble helped draw a pass interference penalty against the Falcons and moved the Ravens near midfield before the two-minute warning. Three plays later, Huntley hit Rashod Bateman for 30 yards to set up first-and-goal.

On the next snap, Huntley found tight end Devontez Walker for a touchdown, cutting Atlanta's lead to 23-21 with 40 seconds left.

A perfect throw from Snoop 🎯 https://t.co/U7Xyvoc4Nu — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

Henry then took a direct snap and rumbled into the end zone for the two-point conversion, forcing overtime.

Huntley continued to execute against a harassing Falcons pass rush in the extra period. His short passing game, paired with Henry's punishing runs, wore Atlanta down. Baltimore's opening drive in overtime took more than seven minutes off the 10-minute clock and forced the Falcons to burn all three timeouts.

On first-and-goal, Huntley took the snap from under center and muscled his way across the goal line, giving Baltimore a 30-23 lead after the extra point and leaving Atlanta with 2:57 to respond.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton sealed the win two plays later, intercepting Tua Tagovailoa to complete Baltimore's comeback.

By then, Huntley had done more than keep Baltimore afloat. He had answered every late-game demand, delivered the throws the Ravens needed and finished the night with the kind of poise that can change how a team views its ceiling.

In a game Baltimore needed to validate its contender status, its former Utah quarterback gave the Ravens something even more valuable: belief that their season can survive — and perhaps still thrive — with him leading the huddle.

Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Starting quarterback completed 24-of-32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns; added six carries for 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground

Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

No locals on the active roster

San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had game-high 10 tackles and one quarterback hit on defense

Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 23 yards on offense on offense; returned three kickoffs for 86 yards, with a long of 39, on special teams

Reserve receiver caught two passes for 23 yards on offense on offense; returned three kickoffs for 86 yards, with a long of 39, on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Detroit Lions (3-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried six times for 11 yards on offense

Big man had his eyes set on the end zone 😂 https://t.co/vcLIplTHRR — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had three carries for seven yards, caught two passes for nine yards on offense

Reserve running back had three carries for seven yards, caught two passes for nine yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver recorded two tackles on special teams

Denver Broncos (3 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker finished with one tackle on defense

Starting linebacker finished with one tackle on defense Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 5

Inactive for Week 5 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Los Angeles Chargers (0-5)

No locals on the active roster

New York Giants (3-1-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Washington Commanders (1-3-1)

Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Inactive for Week 5

Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

No locals on the active roster

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 15 carries for 101 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Added six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on offense

Jaylen Warren with the 80-yard touchdown! @INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Q49IxXTuCP — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Cleveland Browns (3-2)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Inactive for Week 5

New York Jets (2-3)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught two passes for 26 yards in his first game since returning from the injured list

Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker did not record in stat in 10 snaps on defense

Linebacker did not record in stat in 10 snaps on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back played only on special teams

New Orleans Saints (1-4)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 5

Emergency third QB for Week 5 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught three passes for 39 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught three passes for 39 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made five tackles on defense

Starting safety made five tackles on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Inactive for Week 5

New England Patriots (3-2)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve offensive tackle played 49 snaps on offense and special teams

Reserve offensive tackle played 49 snaps on offense and special teams Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker led Patriots with seven tackles while playing every defensive snap

Starting linebacker led Patriots with seven tackles while playing every defensive snap Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end had one tackle on special teams

Reserve tight end had one tackle on special teams Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for an average of 40.5 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line

Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Went 1 for 2 on field goals with a long of 46. Went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts

Went 1 for 2 on field goals with a long of 46. Went 2 for 2 on extra point attempts Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had six tackles on defense

Starting cornerback had six tackles on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Starting offensive guard played every snap on offense

Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3

Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted three times for an average of 51.5 yards. Pinned two kicks inside the 20-yard line

Miami Dolphins (0-5)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety played two snaps on defense

Houston Texans (1-4)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught three passes for 30 yards on offense

Tennessee Titans (0-5)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had six tackles on defense

Starting linebacker had six tackles on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Starting safety finished with eight tackles on defense

Starting safety finished with eight tackles on defense Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only played on special teams

Chicago Bears (3-2)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had four tackles on defense

Starting defensive back had four tackles on defense Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback played only on special teams

Reserve cornerback played only on special teams Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray High: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Week 3

Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 25-of-31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns on offense

Starting quarterback completed 25-of-31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns on offense Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned four punts for 42 yards, also returned three kickoffs for 92 yards with a long of 42 yards on special teams

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

No locals on the active roster

Parts of this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.