Locals in the NFL: Jaylen Warren, Devaughn Vele take center stage in Week 7 action

SALT LAKE CITY — Locals Jaylen Warren and Devaughn Vele took center stage as the NFL set its eyes on Paris, France to open the Week 7 Sunday slate.

The early-morning game saw four players with local ties make big contributions in a 16-10 Steelers win.

Warren continued his ascendance as one of the top multi-dimensional running backs in the league. He finished with 101 yards on 18 carries, his third 100-yard performance in seven games. The former East High Leopard added three receptions for 36 yards.

Jaylen Warren isn't slowing down. PITvsNO on NFL Network Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/KL0xSY8XqM — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Vele kept his team in the game with his second touchdown of the season, tying the game at 10 when QB Tyle Shough looked his way on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter. The former Ute finished with five catches for 54 yards.

On 4th and goal, Shough finds Vele for the touchdown PITvsNO on NFL Network Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/PMyn22oAEA — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Former Layton High and Utah safety Julian Blackmon started for the Saints and finished with six tackles. Former Judge Memorial linebacker Kaden Elliss added six tackles as the duo played every snap for the Saints' defense.

Pittsburgh victory across the pond was just a hint of the excitement in store for Week 7.

New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 7

Emergency third QB for Week 7 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on offense

Starting receiver caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made six tackles while playing every snap on defense

Starting safety made six tackles while playing every snap on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker returned from a two-week absence to record six tackles while playing every snap on defense

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 18 carries for 101 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards on offense

Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

No locals on the active roster

San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker led all players with 13 tackles and two tackles for a loss on defense

Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3

Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted four times for an average of 46 yards. Pinned all four kicks inside the 20-yard line

Baltimore Ravens (4-3)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Starting quarterback completed 23-of-34 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown and one interception; added three carries for 12 yards on the ground

This is Tyler Huntley's longest completion of his career. Air yards: 1 Lackadaisical on the Bengals across the board https://t.co/oMZZVxJiqV — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) October 25, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety did not record a stat while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve safety did not record a stat while playing mostly on special teams Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back has six tackles and was credited with one pass defended

Carolina Panthers (3-3)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Remains on injured reserve (hamstring)

Remains on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker tallied four tackles and one QB hit on defense

New York Giants (4-2-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Houston Texans (2-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end led Houston with five receptions for 45 yards on offense

Indianapolis Colts (2-5)

No locals on the active roster

Minnesota Vikings (6-0)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker had three tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense

Linebacker had three tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back played only on special teams

Miami Dolphins (1-5)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety had four tackles on defense

New York Jets (2-5)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver played seven snaps on offense

Cleveland Browns (5-2)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker had two tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker had two tackles while playing mostly on special teams Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tight end played only on special teams

Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had two tackles on defense

Starting linebacker had two tackles on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety finished with two tackles on special teams

Reserve safety finished with two tackles on special teams Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Denver Broncos (5 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Was placed on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury

Was placed on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 7

Inactive for Week 7 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had 8 carries for 19 yards, caught three passes for 30 yards on offense

Reserve running back had 8 carries for 19 yards, caught three passes for 30 yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver played mostly on special teams

Green Bay Packers (4-3)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 27-of-45 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with one sack taken

Starting quarterback completed 27-of-45 passes for 274 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with one sack taken Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back on injured reserve

Jordan Love works out of the pocket and finds Kraft for six 📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/FlWP6eHScz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2026

Detroit Lions (4-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried once for 5 yards on offense

Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught a team-high eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown on offense

Puka Nacua adds six more to the board for the Rams 🐏 LARvsLV on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CJMINNvBOA — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Made 3 of 4 field goals with a long of 36. Went 3 for 3 on extra point attempts

Made 3 of 4 field goals with a long of 36. Went 3 for 3 on extra point attempts Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had one tackle on defense

Starting cornerback had one tackle on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Starting guard on offense

Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for yard on offense before exiting with a reported knee injury; returned one punt for 32 yards on special teams

Reserve receiver caught two passes for yard on offense before exiting with a reported knee injury; returned one punt for 32 yards on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker inactive for Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Starting receiver did not catch a pass on two targets on offense, had one tackle on special teams

Starting receiver did not catch a pass on two targets on offense, had one tackle on special teams Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded six tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded six tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made one tackle while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker made one tackle while playing mostly on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled five tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense

Former BYU star DT Khyiris Tonga (No. 92) bulldozes his way into the backfield for a nice tackle for loss for the Chiefs. He's so good. https://t.co/uIwoV3i4Yb — Diggin' Brigham (@DigginBrigham) October 26, 2026

New England Patriots (4-3)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Played only one offensive snap, his fewest since Week 1

Played only one offensive snap, his fewest since Week 1 Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker led all players with 13 tackles and two QB hits on defense on defense

Starting linebacker led all players with 13 tackles and two QB hits on defense on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played four snaps on offense

Reserve tight end played four snaps on offense Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted four times for an average of 45 yards. Pinned two kicks inside the 20-yard line

Chicago Bears (5-2)