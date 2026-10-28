Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says

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LONDON, Oct 28 — Heineken's CEO Rafael Oliveira said on Wednesday ​the company needs more accountability across the business and a stronger performance culture to drive consistent growth, ‌in his first statement since taking over the Dutch brewer this month.

Oliveira ⁠succeeded Dolf van den Brink ​who unexpectedly resigned in ⁠January just months after presenting a refreshed strategy and ‌targets for the ‌world's second-largest brewer, leaving a question mark over its ⁠plans.

The maker of Tiger ⁠and Sol alongside its namesake lager reported on Wednesday a rise of more than 4% in both revenues and volumes in the third quarter of the year, well ahead of analyst forecasts.

But Oliveira said the company ‌was not always securing growth or ​winning customers when it should.

"There is more to do to sharpen execution, increase pace, and build a stronger performance culture, with greater accountability across the business," he said in a statement, adding that his first impressions had been positive overall.

Oliveira said he would say ​more about his direction for Heineken at its full-year ‌results in February.

Analysts ‌had ⁠expected the brewer to report 2.9% growth in total volumes and 3.5% growth in revenues on an organic basis.

The company attributed its strong growth to its key global ‌brands and other strategic ​priorities, such as low and ‌no alcohol brews ⁠or more ​expensive labels.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Tom Hogue and ​Clarence Fernandez)