StanChart third-quarter profit surges 27%, lifts income target

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 28 — Standard Chartered (StanChart) said on Wednesday that third-quarter pretax profit jumped 27%, as strong client activity amid volatile markets increased revenue for its wealth and global markets divisions.
It also lifted its full-year income growth target for 2026 to above 7% from its earlier estimate of in the middle of a 5-7% range.
StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, said pretax profit for the July-September quarter reached $2.25 billion.
That compares with $1.77 billion in the same period a year earlier and the $1.99 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.
(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)