StanChart third-quarter profit surges 27%, lifts income target

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 10:16 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 10:13 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo)

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HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 28 — Standard Chartered (StanChart) ​said on Wednesday that third-quarter pretax profit jumped ‌27%, as strong client activity amid ⁠volatile markets ​increased revenue ⁠for its wealth and ‌global markets ‌divisions.

It also lifted its full-year ⁠income ⁠growth target for 2026 to above 7% from its earlier estimate of in the middle of a ‌5-7% range.

StanChart, which ​earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, said pretax profit for the July-September quarter reached $2.25 billion.

That compares with $1.77 billion ​in the same period ‌a ‌year earlier ⁠and the $1.99 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

(Reporting by ‌Selena Li ​in Hong Kong ‌and Lawrence ⁠White ​in London; Editing by Edwina ​Gibbs)

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