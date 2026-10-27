Oracle expands chip supply deal with Nvidia, adds Google and Cerebras offerings

Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 10:01 a.m.

Stephen NellisReuters
 
NVIDIA logo is displayed on a screen ahead of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference, focused on advances in AI and computing shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026.

NVIDIA logo is displayed on a screen ahead of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference, focused on advances in AI and computing shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

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SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 — Oracle said on Tuesday it is expanding its cloud AI ​chip deals with Nvidia while also diversifying to add offerings from Nvidia rivals such as Alphabet's Google and Cerebras Systems.

Oracle and Nvidia ‌said the cloud firm will expand to "multi-gigawatt scale" with Nvidia's newest generation of "Vera Rubin" AI servers. The ⁠companies did not disclose the value ​of the deal, though Nvidia CEO ⁠Jensen Huang has previously said that Vera Rubin systems can generate up to $40 ‌billion in revenue per ‌gigawatt for the chipmaker.

Oracle is also diversifying its offerings, saying that ⁠even the Nvidia-based systems will skip some ⁠of Nvidia's networking chips in favor of Oracle's own in-house "Acceleron" networking chips. Oracle on Tuesday said it will begin offering Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) chips for the first time.

"Different AI workloads have different compute needs," Mahesh Thiagarajan, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said in a statement. "That choice gives (customers) the flexibility ‌to choose the right infrastructure for the performance, ​throughput and economics of each AI workload."

In addition to Google chips, Oracle plans to offer chips from Intel-backed SambaNova Systems and Cerebras Systems, both of which make chips for what is known as inference, when AI systems respond to requests from human users. While Nvidia dominates the market for training AI systems, the inference market is more competitive and diverse.

"That's a ​massive expansion of our customer base of tier-one customers," Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman said of the ‌Oracle deal in ‌an interview ⁠with Reuters. "We're being deployed in other people's data centers at large scale."

Oracle, which plans to hold an investor day this week, did not disclose how it plans to finance the chip purchases. During an earnings call last month, Oracle ‌said customers are increasingly footing ​the bill for chips and maintained its ‌capital spending target of ⁠about $90 billion to $95 ​billion for the 2027 fiscal year.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by ​Will Dunham)

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