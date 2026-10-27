Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 6:09 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 5:29 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The words "AI Artificial Intelligence" and a keyboard are displayed in this illustration created on October 19, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The words "AI Artificial Intelligence" and a keyboard are displayed in this illustration created on October 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

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Oct 27 (Reuters) - Insurance software maker Guidewire said on Tuesday it would ‌buy hyperexponential for $1.7 billion in cash and up ⁠to $400 million more ​if revenue targets ⁠are met, to expand into ‌AI tools ‌that help insurers assess price and ⁠risk.

• London-based hyperexponential ⁠makes AI-powered underwriting and pricing software for commercial property and casualty insurers

• The deal will let AI agents work alongside underwriters to assess ‌risk, price it ​and make decisions, Guidewire said

• It will fund the deal with $1 billion in new term loans from Bank of America and Citibank as well as cash on hand

• The ​deal is expected to close ‌in the ‌second ⁠quarter of Guidewire's fiscal 2027 and will not affect its first-quarter forecast

• Guidewire's software is used by more ‌than 570 property ​and casualty insurers ‌in 44 countries

(Reporting ⁠by ​Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

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