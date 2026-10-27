Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with $3 billion investment deal

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 1:02 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 12:07 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Meta Muse logo, keyboard and robotics hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Meta Muse logo, keyboard and robotics hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo)

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Oct 27 — Nvidia and Meta said on Tuesday they ​would deepen their partnership on the Muse AI assistant and related AI models, ‌with Nvidia investing $3 billion in the Facebook parent's equity offering.

Here ⁠are some details:

• ​Meta's Muse models and ⁠agents, which run on Nvidia infrastructure, ‌will work more ‌closely with the chipmaker to improve performance ⁠and reduce costs

• ⁠Muse, known internally as Hatch, is central to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to deliver "personal superintelligence" to the billions of people who use Meta's services daily

• Modeled on the open-source ‌AI agent OpenClaw, Muse ​can access a user's email, calendar, payments, health, shopping and smart-home applications, with users able to revoke access at any time

• Earlier in the day, Meta increased its equity offering to $97.5 billion, the largest fundraising ​in its history, as it accelerates investment ‌in AI infrastructure

• ‌The ⁠companies may also explore working together more on Nvidia's OpenShell framework, including using it to roll out software safely and using a ‌tool called Sentry ​to monitor how AI ‌agents behave

(Reporting by ⁠Shivani ​Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sherry ​Jacob-Phillips)

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