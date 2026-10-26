Average price of gasoline during Trump's term now exceeds Biden's, as midterms loom

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

HOUSTON — Americans have paid more for gasoline and diesel at the pump on average during President Donald Trump's second term than under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, according to AAA.

Surging fuel prices are a ⁠major thorn in Trump's side ​as midterm elections loom ⁠and the Republican Party looks to defend narrow majorities in ‌both legislative chambers ‌on Nov. 3.

The price of a gallon of regular ⁠gasoline has averaged $3.472 a gallon ⁠since Trump took office almost two years ago, edging out the $3.471-per-gallon average for Biden's term, according to data from AAA.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Diesel prices, the fuel that powers the global economy from agriculture and heavy industry to shipping, have also surpassed Biden's national average under Trump, at $4.343 a gallon compared with $4.078 a gallon.

U.S. diesel hit a record high on Sept. 22 at $6.523 a gallon as wars in Ukraine and Iran disrupt global fuel supplies.

Trump's approval rating fell to a record ​low this month as Americans worried about high gasoline prices, ‌according to a Reuters/Ipsos ‌poll ⁠published on Oct. 19.

Some 31% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in office, down a percentage point from two weeks earlier and the lowest level in either of his presidential ‌terms, the four-day ​poll showed. Just 23% of adults ‌polled nationwide approve ⁠of his ​handling of the economy.