Tennis-Rybakina finds Ningbo spark again ahead of WTA Finals title defence

Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 11:33 p.m.

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Tennis - WTA 500 - Ningbo Open - Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China - October 25, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning the final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez

Tennis - WTA 500 - Ningbo Open - Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China - October 25, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning the final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

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Oct 26 — A year after winning the Ningbo Open transformed Elena Rybakina's season, the world ​number one returned to the Chinese city and retained her title on Sunday, as her game clicked into gear before another ‌tilt at the WTA Finals.

Her 2025 success proved the springboard for a stellar run as ⁠she secured the last spot ​in the eight-player WTA Finals field ⁠the following week, before winning the season finale and carrying that momentum ‌into the current ‌campaign.

The 27-year-old Kazakh went on to capture the Australian Open title ⁠in January before claiming her third ⁠Grand Slam crown at the US Open last month.

Rybakina's 6-2 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez in the Ningbo final on Sunday came after she had suffered defeat in her first match as world number one in Beijing and an injury-enforced absence from Wuhan.

"It's the first ‌time I've defended a title, so it's ​a great achievement," Rybakina told the WTA website.

"Ningbo is already a special place. Last year I started to play really well from this tournament. Hopefully it's going to give me motivation and good energy to continue this season and start the next one."

After losing nine of her first 13 finals, Rybakina has now won 11 of ​her last 15.

"I remember I was getting upset always losing in finals," she ‌said after winning ‌her fourth ⁠title of the year and 15th overall.

"Now it's going my way, but I can't expect it all the time ... now it's experience clicking in important moments."

Rybakina plays in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week before ‌heading to Indian Wells ​for the November 8-15 WTA Finals, ‌where she went unbeaten ⁠last year to ​pocket over $5 million in prize money.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

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