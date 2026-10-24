Tennis-Holder Rybakina sets up Fernandez clash in Ningbo final

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Oct 24 — Defending Ningbo Open champion Elena Rybakina overcame Russian sixth seed Diana Shnaider 6-3 7-5 in the semi-final on Saturday ​to reach another title clash and remind rivals of her threat ahead of next month's WTA Finals.

The world number one will face Leylah Fernandez in the final on Sunday after the ‌unseeded Canadian beat Czech Marie Bouzkova by the same 6-3 7-5 scoreline in the earlier semi at the Yinzhou International Tennis Centre in ⁠the eastern Chinese city.

Australian and US Open champion ​Rybakina, who arrived for her title defence after ⁠a bruising defeat in Beijing and a foot injury that forced her out of Wuhan, showed flashes ‌of her best form despite ‌a few wobbles against the 13th-ranked Shnaider.

"She (Shnaider) played really well and it's always difficult to ⁠play against left-handers. We don't have so many on the ⁠tour," said Rybakina, who faces a similar test against Fernandez.

"I needed some time. The returns were not as bad but during the rallies to switch the pattern was a little bit of an issue for me, but I'm happy I managed to win in two sets."

An aggressive start with powerful winners from deep helped three-times Grand Slam winner Rybakina take full control of the opening ‌frame, which she sealed on her 11th set point after a sudden ​dip in form.

'SO MANY OPPORTUNITIES'

"It was an important game and it was a long one," added the top-seeded Rybakina.

"It was on my serve and it was a struggle ... I was playing the first balls really well but I couldn't close the game ... so many opportunities, but I'm glad it went my way. She played some great shots and great rallies."

The 27-year-old continued to struggle with the accuracy of her first serve in the next set, but won the crucial points and carved out ​a 4-3 advantage with a break, only to be broken to love in the 10th game.

Rybakina responded strongly to get ‌her nose in ‌front again in the ⁠next game with some big hitting, before closing out the victory with a much more assured display on serve to take her place in the final.

She will aim to further sharpen her game in Sunday's final before turning her attention to the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next week and then launching her WTA ‌Finals title defence at Indian ​Wells from November 8.

"It's never easy," Rybakina said about winning ‌back-to-back trophies at the Ningbo ⁠Open. "Of course I'll try ​to do my best. I'm going to fight and give my all tomorrow."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Ken Ferris)