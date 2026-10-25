Tennis-Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

Updated - Oct. 25, 2026 at 5:57 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 5:18 a.m.

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Tennis - WTA 500 - Ningbo Open - Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China - October 25, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez

Tennis - WTA 500 - Ningbo Open - Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China - October 25, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

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Oct 25 — Elena Rybakina blazed past unseeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final ​on Sunday to retain her title and lift her first trophy as the world number one ahead of the WTA Finals next month.

The victory ‌in Ningbo also helped the Kazakh to take a big step towards securing the year-end number one ⁠ranking, further burnishing a spectacular season in ​which she won the Australian Open ⁠title before adding the US Open crown to reach the summit.

"It's amazing to ‌play in front of ‌you... it's my second year here and my second win," Rybakina told ⁠the crowd in the eastern Chinese city after ⁠collecting a tour-leading fourth title of the season and 15th overall.

"It's such a special place for me. Thanks so much Ningbo."

Rybakina's latest triumph is a timely lift after setbacks in Beijing and Wuhan, as she turns her attention to the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week before she launches her ‌title defence at the season finale in Indian Wells, ​California, from November 8.

TRADEMARK POWER

Top seed Rybakina made the breakthrough with her trademark power in the fifth game and then unleashed a searing crosscourt backhand winner to go 4-2 up, before the 27-year-old wrapped up the opening set in 38 minutes.

World number 30 Fernandez made a bright start to the next set but Rybakina absorbed the pressure and raised her level to force an ​error and break for 2-1, with the three-times Grand Slam champion breezing to victory from ‌there.

Fernandez, who won ‌the Singapore ⁠Open last month, remained upbeat despite a disappointing showing in the final and backed herself to finish the season strongly after a gruelling run of matches in Ningbo.

"I'd like to congratulate Elena for a wonderful week and a wonderful year. Congratulations to ‌you and your team," the ​24-year-old said, before addressing her own team.

"We're having ‌a good end of ⁠year. We've just ​got to keep going and keep working hard."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by ​Clare Fallon)

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