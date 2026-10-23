ATP roundup: Alexander Bublik survives thriller to reach Almaty semis

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 10:46 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 13, 2026 Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his round of 16 match against Germany's Alexander Zverev

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 13, 2026 Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his round of 16 match against Germany's Alexander Zverev (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/ File Photo)

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Oct 24 (Field Level Media) - Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rallied past fifth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (5), ​7-6 (5) in Friday's Almaty Open quarterfinals in Kazakhstan.

Bublik hammered 21 aces and finished with 49 winners in his first match of the tournament after advancing via a second-round walkover. ‌Khachanov secured the only service break of the match in the opening set, but Bublik responded by winning both ensuing tiebreakers. He ⁠will face top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who reached the ​semifinals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over France's ⁠Terence Atmane. Medvedev did not face a break point and won 91% of his first-serve points.

Seventh-seeded ‌Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece ‌also advanced in straight sets, defeating Australia's James Duckworth 6-3, 6-4. Tsitsipas fired 15 ⁠aces, did not face a break point and won 34 ⁠of 37 first-serve points. He will meet qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian rolled past France's Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-1.

BNP Paribas Fortis European Open

Top-seeded Arthur Fils of France fought off fifth-seeded American Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-6 (12) to advance to the semifinals in Brussels.

Fils needed six match points to finally close out the 14-12 second-set tiebreaker. He won 79% of his first-serve points, ‌recorded six aces and converted three of four break chances in ​the one-hour, 50-minute match. He will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who ended Belgium's hopes of a home semifinalist by defeating No. 6 seed Zizou Bergs 6-3, 7-6 (6).

The Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor rallied to eliminate No. 2 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Griekspoor converted three of four break points and overcame Lehecka's 11 aces to reach his second semifinal of the season. He will play third-seeded Francisco Cerundolo after the Argentine dispatched French qualifier Clement Chidekh ​6-2, 6-4.

Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz topped Germany's Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (5), 6-2 to set up an all-American semifinal at the ‌ATP 250 event ‌in Lyon, France.

Fritz ⁠beat Altmaier for the first time in three career meetings. He will next face No. 4 seed Tommy Paul, who needed two hours, 45 minutes to subdue France's Corentin Moutet 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Paul converted five of 10 break point chances and saved 10 of 14 opportunities.

Top-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy ‌recovered from a set down ​to defeat fifth- seeded Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Cobolli ‌will meet countryman Lorenzo Musetti ⁠after the No. ​6 seed survived another lengthy quarterfinal, edging France's Luca Van Assche 7-6 (5), 6-7 (7), 6-4 in three hours, 33 ​minutes.

(--Field Level Media)

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