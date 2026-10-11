US Open finalist Ben Shelton is out of the Shanghai Masters in the third round

Updated - Oct. 11, 2026 at 1:45 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 12:34 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
United States' Ben Shelton wipes his face after a point against Czechia's Jakub Mensik during the Davis Cup second round qualifier match between the Czech Republic and the United States, in Prague, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

United States' Ben Shelton wipes his face after a point against Czechia's Jakub Mensik during the Davis Cup second round qualifier match between the Czech Republic and the United States, in Prague, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

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SHANGHAI — U.S. Open finalist Ben Shelton is out of the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters, beaten 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) by 21-year-old Frenchman Arthur Gea in the third round Sunday.

Shelton, who won his first match in Shanghai on his 24th birthday, faced three match points at 6-3 in the second-set tiebreaker and Gea converted on his first.

In other early third-round matches Sunday, ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Rei Sakamoto 7-6 (6), 6-4 and 26th-seeded Karen Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-4.

Top-seeded and U.S. Open champion Alexander Zverev was scheduled to play a night match Sunday against Quentin Halys.

No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner withdrew from Shanghai this week when he announced he was taking the rest of 2026 off because of a right knee injury.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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