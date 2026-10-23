Trump removes 50% tariffs on Canadian products to try to boost to Maine companies

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order to remove 50% ​tariffs on some Canadian agricultural and forestry products, which could boost agriculture firms dependent on those goods.

The move came after Maine Republican ‌Sen. Susan Collins, who is facing a tough re-election bid, urged the White House to address tariffs ⁠on products affecting Maine companies and ​farmers. Republican candidates in northern border ⁠states most affected by the tariffs, including Maine and Michigan, are trying to ‌strike a balance between ‌appealing to Trump's loyal base and winning over independent voters.

Trump is ⁠exempting plywood sheets, some paper products, certain ⁠machinery and refrigeration equipment, and packing crates and boxes, the White House said. Collins said the relief will aid the state's blueberry, potato, apple, and seaweed producers.

"These producers are a vital part of our state's economy and support our rural and coastal communities," Collins said. "Many of our farmers and ‌growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and ​other products from Canada that are ether unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense."

Collins clashed with her opponent, Democrat Troy Jackson, over the subject of tariffs at an Oct. 6 debate.

Trump in August imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian imports, which took effect after talks between the two countries collapsed in August. The two have been ​locked in a standoff since then, though Trump on Friday asserted that Canada is working ‌on a deal.

The ‌administration is ⁠adding certain valves, carpets, waste products, and other items to the list, the White House said.

The economies of Michigan and Maine have long been intertwined with Canada's, covering everything from auto parts to lumber to fruit-picking equipment. That has raised ‌the stakes in two ​states that Republicans will likely need to ‌win in the Nov. 3 ⁠elections if ​they are to hold the Senate.

Contributing: Kanjyik Ghosh