Gritsyuk and Hischier score in 1st period in the Devils' 4-1 victory over the Ducks

Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 7:35 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ville Husso, left, defends the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ville Husso, left, defends the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

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NEWARK, N.J. — Arseny Gritsyuk and Nico Hischier scored first-period goals, Nico Daws made 16 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Anthony Mantha restored the two-goal lead with 6:33 left in the third, and Jack Hughes added an empty-netter with 6.1 seconds remaining. New Jersey won its second straight to improve to 6-4-0, while Anaheim dropped its fifth in a row to fall to 4-6-0.

Gritsyuk and Hischier each scored their fifth goal of the season, with Jesper Bratt assisting on both scores. Hughes assisted on Gritsyuk's goal.

Tim Washe scored for Anaheim on a tip at 8:20 of the third period. Ville Husso made 25 saves for the Ducks.

Gritsyuk opened the scoring at 4:38 of the first, connecting from close range off Bratt's centering pass. Hischier scored off a rebound on a power play with 41 seconds left in the period.

Ducks: At Philadelphia on Saturday

Devils: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.

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