Stecher scores late goal to lift the Maple Leafs past the Rangers, 5-4

Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 8:08 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Toronto Maple Leafs' Troy Stecher, right, celebrates after his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Troy Stecher, right, celebrates after his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TORONTO — Troy Stecher scored with 26.3 seconds left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs outlasted the New York Rangers 5-4 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and two assists, and Teddy Blueger, Kirill Marchenko and Easton Cowan also scored for Toronto (6-4-2).

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves. Zack MacEwen added two assists. Blueger also had an assist for a two-point night.

Mika Zibanejad, with a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tye Kartye and Alexis Lafreniere replied for New York (7-4-1), which got 31 stops from Dylan Garand. Adam Fox had four assists.

Stecher's winner came on a delayed penalty after he took a pass from Morgan Rielly and ripped a high shot.

Bobrovsky tied former Rangers star Henrik Lundqvist for the most wins by a non-North American goalie with 459.

Rangers: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  