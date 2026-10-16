Stars sign David Perron, 38, to one-year contract

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Oct 16 (Field Level Media) - The ​Dallas Stars signed forward David Perron to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Friday.

Perron, 38, ‌will be playing in his 20th NHL season ⁠with his eighth ​team.

He totaled 28 points (13 ⁠goals, 15 assists) in 65 games ‌last season ‌split with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit ⁠Red Wings.

"We are ⁠excited to welcome David and his family to the Stars organization," general manager Jim Nill said. "He brings a competitive mindset and a proven ability to perform ‌in big moments. We ​believe his veteran leadership and skill set will be a valuable addition to our group as we continue to build toward our goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

A Stanley Cup champion with ​the St. Louis Blues, Perron has ‌totaled 812 points (332 ‌goals, ⁠480 assists) in 1,239 career games with the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings ‌and Senators. He ​was selected by St. ‌Louis with the ⁠26th ​overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.

(--Field Level ​Media)