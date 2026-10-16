Stars sign David Perron, 38, to one-year contract

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Oct 16 (Field Level Media) - The Dallas Stars signed forward David Perron to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Friday.
Perron, 38, will be playing in his 20th NHL season with his eighth team.
He totaled 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 65 games last season split with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.
"We are excited to welcome David and his family to the Stars organization," general manager Jim Nill said. "He brings a competitive mindset and a proven ability to perform in big moments. We believe his veteran leadership and skill set will be a valuable addition to our group as we continue to build toward our goal of winning a Stanley Cup."
A Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues, Perron has totaled 812 points (332 goals, 480 assists) in 1,239 career games with the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings and Senators. He was selected by St. Louis with the 26th overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.
(--Field Level Media)