Mexico's Bimbo lifts lower end of full-year EBITDA outlook

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 7:28 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

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The logo of Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo is pictured during an event at a Bimbo plant, where the ''Made in Mexico'' certification was awarded to Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo as part of the "Hecho en Mexico" (Made in Mexico) program to boost national industry, in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico April 11, 2025.

The logo of Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo is pictured during an event at a Bimbo plant, where the ''Made in Mexico'' certification was awarded to Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo as part of the "Hecho en Mexico" (Made in Mexico) program to boost national industry, in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico April 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo)

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 — Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, among the ​world's top distributors of baked goods, on Thursday raised the lower end ‌of its adjusted EBITDA margin expansion guidance for the ⁠year.

• The company ​raised the lower ⁠end of its adjusted EBITDA margin to ‌85 basis ‌points from 70 basis points, while the ⁠upper end remained ⁠unchanged at 120 basis points.

• The company maintained its 2026 net sales guidance for mid-single-digit growth and its capital expenditure forecast of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, ‌management said during a ​conference call following its third-quarter results.

• Looking ahead to 2027, management expects continued benefits from its North America "transformation initiatives," profitable growth in Mexico and improving performance in Latin America, but flagged a more ​inflationary environment, JPMorgan noted following the call.

• ‌Net profit ‌in ⁠the third quarter rose 22% from a year earlier.

• CEO Alejandro Rodriguez said the company continued to deliver profitable growth due ‌to its progress ​in the North America ‌transformation and strong ⁠momentum ​in Mexico.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo ​Alexander)

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