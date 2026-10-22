Mexico's Bimbo lifts lower end of full-year EBITDA outlook

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 — Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, among the world's top distributors of baked goods, on Thursday raised the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA margin expansion guidance for the year.
• The company raised the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA margin to 85 basis points from 70 basis points, while the upper end remained unchanged at 120 basis points.
• The company maintained its 2026 net sales guidance for mid-single-digit growth and its capital expenditure forecast of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, management said during a conference call following its third-quarter results.
• Looking ahead to 2027, management expects continued benefits from its North America "transformation initiatives," profitable growth in Mexico and improving performance in Latin America, but flagged a more inflationary environment, JPMorgan noted following the call.
• Net profit in the third quarter rose 22% from a year earlier.
• CEO Alejandro Rodriguez said the company continued to deliver profitable growth due to its progress in the North America transformation and strong momentum in Mexico.
(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)