Mexico's Bimbo lifts lower end of full-year EBITDA outlook

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 — Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, among the ​world's top distributors of baked goods, on Thursday raised the lower end ‌of its adjusted EBITDA margin expansion guidance for the ⁠year.

• The company ​raised the lower ⁠end of its adjusted EBITDA margin to ‌85 basis ‌points from 70 basis points, while the ⁠upper end remained ⁠unchanged at 120 basis points.

• The company maintained its 2026 net sales guidance for mid-single-digit growth and its capital expenditure forecast of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, ‌management said during a ​conference call following its third-quarter results.

• Looking ahead to 2027, management expects continued benefits from its North America "transformation initiatives," profitable growth in Mexico and improving performance in Latin America, but flagged a more ​inflationary environment, JPMorgan noted following the call.

• ‌Net profit ‌in ⁠the third quarter rose 22% from a year earlier.

• CEO Alejandro Rodriguez said the company continued to deliver profitable growth due ‌to its progress ​in the North America ‌transformation and strong ⁠momentum ​in Mexico.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski, Editing by Iñigo ​Alexander)