Nippon Steel to spend $3 billion in U.S. Steel plant equipment upgrade, Nikkei reports

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Oct 22 — Nippon Steel will invest about $3 billion ​in the U.S. Steel-operated Mon Valley works in Pennsylvania to ‌upgrade the plant's hot rolling facility, the Nikkei ⁠newspaper reported on ​Thursday.

The move is ⁠part of the Japanese steelmaker's pledge ‌to invest $11 ‌billion in U.S. Steel by 2028, ⁠following its acquisition ⁠of the company in 2025.

Nippon Steel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Mon Valley's hot rolling ‌equipment, which heats ​slabs of iron from blast furnaces and rolls them into thinner steel, has been in operation for about 90 years, Nikkei added.

The new equipment is set to enter operation ​in the second half of ‌2029, which would ‌enable ⁠production of higher-quality steel, the report said.

Nippon Steel raised its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast in August, lifted by ‌stronger U.S. Steel ​earnings and a ‌firm steel market.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Nichiket Sunil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)