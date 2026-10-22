Wall St opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 7:35 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 7:34 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016.

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

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Oct 22 — Wall Street's ​main indexes opened lower on Thursday as ‌growth stocks came under ⁠renewed pressure ​after earnings ⁠from mega-caps ‌Tesla and ‌Meta did little to ⁠dispel ⁠doubts about AI outlook, while a rebound in oil prices added to market jitters.

The ‌Dow ​Jones Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, or 0.13%, to 52,788.41 at the open. The S&P 500 fell ​62.6 points, ‌or ‌0.81%, to ⁠7,694.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or ‌1.48%, to 26,308.407.

(Reporting ​by ‌Ragini Mathur ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi ​Majumdar)

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