Cottage cheese is having a moment, deservedly

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

For the Greatest Generation, cottage cheese was a staple of wartime rationing. Baby Boomers and Gen X may associate it with diet culture of the 1970s and '80s. But many people born after all that are tucking it into recipes and making it popular again by posting about it on TikTok and Instagram, some swearing by its health benefits.

Hailey Bieber, a trendsetting model and businesswoman, first mentioned her obsession with cottage cheese in a Harper's Bazaar interview last year. She more recently shared that chicken meatballs with tomato sauce and a large dollop of cottage cheese on top is one of her go-to meals. Others are spreading thick layers on toast, scooping it onto snack plates, blending it with eggs, enjoying it as a whole side to a meal or turning it into high-protein pizza dough.

It's a thing.

This IS your grandfather's cottage cheese

The curds that the product is primarily made of have been around in some form for thousands of years. But cottage cheese was first in vogue during World Wars I and II, said Charissa Lim, a registered dietitian and owner of The Roasted Veggie, her private dietitian practice and media platform. Those periods were when the United States government promoted it as an inexpensive, high-protein substitute for meat that the government conserved for soldiers. That promotion also helped trim the surplus of dairy available due to the increased production for US and Allied troops during both wars.

Consumption "declined in the '50s and '60s then rose again in popularity during the 'high protein/low carb weight loss movement of the '70s, only to be outpaced by yogurt, then Greek yogurt, starting in the '80s," Dr. Jennifer Nasser, a registered dietitian in Philadelphia, said via email. She's also an associate professor in the nutrition sciences department at Drexel University.

But if I don't like the taste, do I even care?

Some are trying to convince us, and maybe themselves, that cottage cheese is delicious. It adds a welcome creaminess and a mild tanginess to some recipes.

But even if it's not your favorite, cottage cheese enthusiasts cite a host of health or fitness benefits, particularly protein — a plus for the protein-maxxers. Other claims are that the dairy product aids fullness, weight loss and hormone production or regulation. Some people are eating cottage cheese for its calcium content, saying the food will aid strong bones and teeth.

It's definitely a health food

There aren't many high-quality studies on the direct effects of cottage cheese on human health. But all the health claims mentioned above are generally true, and the endorsement of some of them goes back over 100 years, Lim said.

Dairy provides high-quality protein containing all the essential amino acids, Lim said. Amino acids are molecules that form proteins and are the building blocks of life, helping the body digest, repair tissues, grow and perform other functions. A 100-gram serving of cottage cheese has 11 grams of protein; a 1-cup (220-gram) serving has 24.2 grams of protein.

Cottage cheese is also rich in the protein casein, which is more slowly digested and what can help people stay full, Lim said. The food is also a decent source of nutrients, such as phosphorus, vitamin B12, selenium and zinc, which support blood cell formation, nerve function, bone health and metabolism.

But, if calcium is the main goal, Lim said, there are better dairy sources, such as yogurt, milk and hard cheeses. One hundred grams of cottage cheese provides about 10% of the calcium most adults need daily, while 100 grams of sardines or mozzarella cheese provides about 38% or 96%, respectively, according to the US Department of Agriculture and expert dietary guidelines.

That cottage cheese is rich in protein and more filling while low in fat and calories is what can make it a good option for people trying to lose weight, said Laura Iu, a registered dietitian in private practice in New York City — although it doesn't cause weight loss.

Including cottage cheese in meals may also support blood glucose management by prompting a greater insulin response than some other proteins, according to a few small studies on both healthy participants and people with type 2 diabetes.

As food trends go, this one is not dumb

"Overall, this trend is a net positive," Lim said. "It's touted as a super food. I don't know if I necessarily agree with that, but it's definitely a strong nutritional advantage to add it as a side or maybe as a nutritional boost to traditional dishes that we typically consume."

However, these dietitians also pointed out that while cottage cheese is a great source of protein, you may not need as much protein as you think.

"Protein is absolutely important, but I think we've taken the message of 'get enough protein' and turned it into 'maximize protein at every opportunity," Iu said via email.

The intake recommendation for most healthy adults is 0.8 grams to 1 gram per kilogram of body weight — so if you weigh about 135 pounds, you generally would need only around 48 to 61 grams of protein daily. Some exceptions that permit higher amounts are being age 65 or older, recovering from eating disorders, and building more muscle than normal.

Anyone monitoring salt intake for reasons such as high blood pressure or kidney disease should make sure their cottage cheese consumption falls within their limits, as a cup has around 700 milligrams of sodium, experts said.

"Those choosing cottage cheese as their primary source of daily protein need to choose low-sodium, or no-sodium brands of cottage cheese," said Nasser, who is also a spokesperson for The Obesity Society, a scientific nonprofit organization advancing obesity research, education and care.

Overall, eating a balanced diet is more important than focusing on any one food for any single nutrient, sources said. Ensure that on a daily basis, you're also eating a variety of whole fruits, vegetables, proteins and fats. You can scoop some cottage cheese onto them, if you like that sort of thing.