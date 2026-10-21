Toyota to recall about 105,800 US vehicles over fire risk, NHTSA says

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 8:31 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 1:46 a.m.

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The Toyota logo is shown on a Land Cruiser vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025.

The Toyota logo is shown on a Land Cruiser vehicle at the LA Auto show "AutoMobility LA" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

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Oct 21 — Toyota is recalling 105,794 ​vehicles in the US over a potential fuel ‌leak that could raise the risk ⁠of fire ​if it reaches ⁠an ignition source, the National ‌Highway Traffic ‌Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

Here ⁠are ⁠some details:

• The recall involves certain 2024-2027 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid vehicles, the auto safety regulator said

• The ‌recall is ​over issues with the fuel tube connection near the fuel tank, which could disconnect and leak fuel, and increase the risk of a ​fire, the regulator ‌said

• As ‌part ⁠of the remedy, dealers will install a supplemental clamp or replace the resin ‌fuel tube free ​of charge, NHTSA ‌said

(Reporting by Sumedha ⁠Mukherjee ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu ​Sahu)

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