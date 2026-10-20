2 people hit, critically injured by truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition early Tuesday after they were hit by a truck while crossing a road in West Valley City.

The crash happened at 1:09 a.m. on Redwood Road approaching an intersection at 2495 S. Redwood Road, according to West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

"The driver stated he was driving through a green light in lane two when he suddenly saw two pedestrians run into the roadway in front of his truck," Vainuku said.

Both people crossing the road, a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were hit by the truck, according to Vainuku.

The two people hit by the truck were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Vainuku said. However, they were reportedly awake and talking at the time.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperative. Vainuku said there was no evidence of intoxication.