China's CATL third-quarter profit growth slowest in nearly two years as competition intensifies

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 6:37 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 6:17 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A person passes next to a logo of Chinese battery giant CATL before start of the company’s Tech Day event ahead of the Auto China show, in Beijing, China, April 21, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: A person passes next to a logo of Chinese battery giant CATL before start of the company’s Tech Day event ahead of the Auto China show, in Beijing, China, April 21, 2026. (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo)

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BEIJING, Oct 20 — Net profit growth at China's CATL slowed sharply in the ​third quarter, hit by fierce competition in the electric vehicle battery market as China's auto sales growth cooled.

• Net profit at ‌the world's largest EV battery maker rose 14.5% from a year earlier to 21.2 ⁠billion yuan ($3.17 billion), according to ​a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, ⁠well below analysts' estimate of a 41.2% increase based on LSEG ‌SmartEstimate data

• The third-quarter ‌net profit growth, which follows a 36.5% rise in ⁠the second quarter, is the slowest ⁠in nearly two years

• Revenue climbed 58.6% year-on-year to 165.2 billion yuan, undershooting forecasts for a 60.2% increase, after growing 56.9% in the previous quarter

• The EV battery specialist on Tuesday unveiled a new generation of batteries for heavy-duty trucks and ‌announced plans to expand its battery-swapping network

• CATL, ​which broadened supplies to overseas automakers, accounted for 39.4% of global EV battery usage in the first eight months of the year, up from 37.7% a year earlier, while second-ranked BYD's share slipped to 15.1% from 17.1%, industry data showed

• CATL's share of China's power battery installation market fell to 40.9% in ​September from 49.8% in January, while BYD increased its share to ‌21.1% from 17.4%, according ‌to ⁠industry data.

• While China's domestic auto market extended a 12-month downturn in September, exports continued to support industry growth as manufacturers expanded abroad

• CATL expects energy storage to contribute half of its global revenue ‌by 2030, up from ​about a quarter currently, Reuters reported ‌in June

($1 = 6.6779 Chinese ⁠yuan renminbi)

(Reporting ​by Qiaoyi Li, Yukun Zhang, Zhang Yan and Ju-min Park; Editing by ​Louise Heavens)

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