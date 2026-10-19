Software upgrades eat nearly a third of companies' IT budgets, survey finds

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 11:17 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 10:09 p.m.

Anastasiia KozlovaReuters
 
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024.

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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(Specifies wording in 2nd bullet point to say to "vendor-driven" instead of "vendor-mandated")

By Anastasiia ​Kozlova

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Large US and British companies spend 28% of their software budgets on average to pay for ‌vendor-driven upgrades, migration and licensing changes they would not have actively chosen, adding ⁠avoidable costs and operational ​risks in the race to adopt ⁠AI solutions, a survey by software maintenance provider Origina showed ‌on Tuesday.

These hard-to-avoid ‌recurring costs and operational disruption were described as a "software ⁠tax" in the study that ⁠surveyed more than 2,000 companies. "When the alternative to an unwanted upgrade is losing support on systems the business runs on, saying yes is often a rational response," Origina CEO Tomas O'Leary said.

• 95% of respondents said they had paid ‌for a vendor-driven upgrade they expected ​to worsen outcomes, while 80% said leaving a major software vendor would significantly disrupt their business

• 84% said senior engineering staff "always" or "often" devoted time to vendor-driven software changes rather than innovation or business-focused development

• 91% said they had retired fully functional hardware in the past three ​years to comply with vendors' support deadlines, sacrificing 1.65 years ‌of remaining useful ‌life ⁠on average

• O'Leary said the issue was largely universal and also applied to other regions, with older companies with more entrenched technology stacks facing the biggest challenges

• According to the report, ‌the most recent vendor-driven ​software change resulted in an ‌average annual cost ⁠of $12.87 million ​for the surveyed organizations

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by ​Milla Nissi-Prussak)

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